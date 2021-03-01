Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Scientific Games at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

