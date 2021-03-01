Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

