Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,423 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after buying an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.72 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

