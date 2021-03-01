Royce & Associates LP Sells 335,360 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,360 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,517,000 after buying an additional 590,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after buying an additional 297,870 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,992,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 736,572 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,498,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

