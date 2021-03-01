RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.57

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 7480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 515,740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 888,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,504,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

