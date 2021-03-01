Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

