Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 430.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,044 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 932,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KOS opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.95 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

