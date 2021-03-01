Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $668.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

