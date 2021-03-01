Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 15,075.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,741 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In related news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,904.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,409.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 776,127 shares of company stock worth $16,003,851. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

