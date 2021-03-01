Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.92 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

