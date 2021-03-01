Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 66,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 113.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 885,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,873 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $64.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $72.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

