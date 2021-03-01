Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF opened at $164.02 on Monday. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.19.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,371 shares of company stock worth $16,178,429. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

