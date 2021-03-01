Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.28.

SAGE stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

