Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $1.97. 2,326,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,635,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 765.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

