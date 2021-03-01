salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in salesforce.com by 40.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

CRM traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

