salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.26.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

