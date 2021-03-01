Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SBH opened at $16.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

