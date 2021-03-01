Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.11.

SAFM stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.95. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

