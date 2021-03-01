Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of SGMO opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 802,865 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 362,960 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

