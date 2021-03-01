Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Saunders International alerts:

About Saunders International

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of steel bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.