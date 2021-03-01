Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $230.03 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

