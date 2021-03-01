Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 763.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $86.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

