Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

