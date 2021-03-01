Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 476 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $331.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.29 and a 200 day moving average of $361.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.