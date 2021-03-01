SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

SBAC stock opened at $255.13 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

