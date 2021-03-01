Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SFFLY remained flat at $$8.49 during trading hours on Monday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nord/LB downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

