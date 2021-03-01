Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 154,730 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,684,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,730 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 5.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $68,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

TC Energy stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

