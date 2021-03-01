Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 242,240 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 242,240 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

