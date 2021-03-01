Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 88,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $38.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.