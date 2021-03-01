Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.14. 65,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

