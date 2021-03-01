Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the January 28th total of 164,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Scopus BioPharma news, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of Scopus BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 80,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,845. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,065 shares of company stock worth $51,096.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of Scopus BioPharma stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Scopus BioPharma has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

