Scotiabank Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$56.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

TSE:AIF opened at C$55.82 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$33.41 and a 12 month high of C$61.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.53.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

