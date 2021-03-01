Scotiabank Increases High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$14.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Cormark increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

HLF opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$441.86 million and a PE ratio of 24.65. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$5.19 and a twelve month high of C$13.40.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

