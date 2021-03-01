Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of STX stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

