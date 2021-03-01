Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to $4.25

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

