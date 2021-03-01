Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Holdings Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,783 shares during the quarter. Security National Financial comprises about 3.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Security National Financial worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 166.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. Security National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

In other Security National Financial news, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at $200,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,850 shares of company stock worth $98,002. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

