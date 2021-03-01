Sei Investments Co. Acquires 96,058 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Veritex worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.08 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

