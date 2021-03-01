Sei Investments Co. Has $5.94 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of AtriCure worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $10,889,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $5,787,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in AtriCure by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 529,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 126,244 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

