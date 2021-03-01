Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $77.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

