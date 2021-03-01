Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,271,652 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,271,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $15.16 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

