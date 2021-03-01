Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

