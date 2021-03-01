Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,321,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 12.0% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 939,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

