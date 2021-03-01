ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce sales of $100.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.23 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $84.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $391.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.38 million to $397.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400.99 million, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $403.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SFBS traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 197,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

