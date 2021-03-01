Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 35,700 Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rite Aid by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

