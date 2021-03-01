Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $403,000 in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Azul by 146.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

