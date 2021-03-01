Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $470,000 in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $12,213,000.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $13.49 on Monday. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Root Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

