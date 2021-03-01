Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $614,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,805 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders have sold 766,398 shares of company stock worth $61,989,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $73.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -189.66 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

