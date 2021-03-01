Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $77.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.