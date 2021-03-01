Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

