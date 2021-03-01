Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

SO stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.